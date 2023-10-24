Akali leader Gurinderpal Pappu dies in road mishap

Ludhiana, October 23
A senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Gurinderpal Singh Pappu, lost his life on Monday after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident. He was 61.
A resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, here, Gurinderpal Singh was on his way to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in BRS Nagar’s Block I when his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding car. He suffered severe internal injuries and was taken to a hospital but he did not survive.
A family member of the victim said Gurinderpal was rushed to Deepak Hospital but he breathed his last. Notably, Gurinderpal Singh had been a dedicated member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for many years.
On receiving information, the Sarabha Nagar police initiated an investigation in the incident. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The police were reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to locate the speeding vehicle that allegedly hit his scooter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...