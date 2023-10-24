Akali leader Gurinderpal Pappu dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

A senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Gurinderpal Singh Pappu, lost his life on Monday after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident. He was 61.

A resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, here, Gurinderpal Singh was on his way to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in BRS Nagar’s Block I when his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding car. He suffered severe internal injuries and was taken to a hospital but he did not survive.

A family member of the victim said Gurinderpal was rushed to Deepak Hospital but he breathed his last. Notably, Gurinderpal Singh had been a dedicated member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for many years.

On receiving information, the Sarabha Nagar police initiated an investigation in the incident. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The police were reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to locate the speeding vehicle that allegedly hit his scooter.

#Shiromani Akali Dal