 Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

The legislator assures committee members of meeting with CM Mann

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

Akhara village residents on Tuesday gheraoed the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke at Jagraon to protest the setting up of bio-gas plant at the village. They blamed the MLA for failing to take up the issue of setting up the plant, which will degrade the environment.

Notably, protests were already going on in several villages, including Bhundari, Akhara, Ghungrali Rajputan and Mushkabad. A bio-gas plant at Ghungrali Rajputan village was already functional, but operation of the same was also stopped by the villagers a few days back.

Meanwhile, experts said if farmers are claiming that setting up of bio-gas plants pollute the environment, they should also think of the environment degradation caused by stubble burning. However, farmers said apart from burning, managing stubble incurs huge expenditure.

Environmentalist and social activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira said any kind of pollution whether caused by farmers through stubble burning or by industry is not acceptable. “Farmers cause environment pollution by burning stubble for about two weeks only but what about industrial pollution which runs for the whole year. No official dares to take action. Ludhiana’s Buddha Dariya has been made Buddha Nullah and industrial waste being illegal flowed into it is responsible. Leaders lack will to take action against such violations on ground,” added Khaira.

Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhundari, a leader of Sangharsh Committee against Bio-gas Plants, said protest lasted for about two hours. MLA Manuke came out of her house and accepted the memorandum of demands. The MLA assured that she would arrange a meeting of the committee with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Four bio-gas plants are being set up near the populated area in Ludhiana district. Interestingly these places have been declared dark zone where ground water is already over exploited. With the setting up these plants, there would be excess use of ground water which will further hit the groundwater level,” said Singh.

Singh further said cow dung , sugarcane waste etc would be used to produce bio-gas and during it’s process, foul smell spreads in the area. “We also showed to the authorities that how the operational bio-gas plant at Ghungrali Rajputan in Khanna was degrading the environment. They had dug up wells where they were dumping waste generated from the plant. Even villagers had also apprised officials about the foul smell emanating from the plant,” added Singh.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Sarvjit Kaur Manuke


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

5
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

7
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

8
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

9
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

10
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: SC on NEET

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET

Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: Saklani

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: DP Saklani

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Drug addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Gurdaspur


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Admn legally questionable: Tewari

Cleanliness work: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for two hours daily

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana

Key accused at large, victim’s kin block highway