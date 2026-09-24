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Home / Ludhiana / Alamgir residents seek pavements outside gurdwara

Alamgir residents seek pavements outside gurdwara

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Locals want the authorities to act so that devotees visiting Gurdwara Manji Sahib at Alamgir village can safely use pavements on both sides of the road. Ashwani Dhiman
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Residents of Alamgir village in Ludhiana have been demanding pavements in around a two-km area, outside Gurdwara Manji Sahib in the village. Several representations have been sent to the authorities concerned but to no avail. The particular stretch right outside the historical gurdwara remains abuzz with activity all the time due to which several accidents had already occurred at the spot. The villagers want the authorities to act so that devotees visiting the gurdwara can safely use pavements on both sides of the road.

Talking to The Tribune, several former sarpanches of the village, present sarpanch and senior citizens said the Ludhiana-Alamgir-Talwandi Sabo road witnesses huge vehicular traffic.

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“But during particular days when special events are held, huge rush of devotees is witnessed.

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Members of the Senior citizens Welfare Association, Alamgir, said on the road, there was a T-point on Guru Gobind Singh Marg. There remains a rush of pilgrims who come to pay obeisance at the historical gurudwara. Many fatal accidents had occurred at the spot in the past.

Charan Singh, a senior citizen said many accidents occurred in past several years. Over 10 persons had lost their lives in mishaps. “If pavements are constructed, devotees can safely walk through the stretch to reach to the gurdwara,” he said.

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Former sarpanch of the village Jagdeep Singh said starting from trucks to buses, heavy tippers and other vehicles pass through the stretch every day.

“During critical situations, it takes so much time for ambulances to pass through the stretch. The authorities should design the road in such a way that there will be no accidents and devotees can walk safely to the gurdwara,” he said.

There are many shops right outside the main gate of the gurdwara, making the road even more narrow, said the senior citizens.

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