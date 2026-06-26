Alankar inspects Ludhiana MC’s main garbage dump

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar on Thursday inspected the main dump site of the civic body on Tajpur Road. The inspection, aimed at improving solid waste management in the industrial hub, was conducted under Mission Clean Punjab.

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Alankar took stock of the ongoing solid waste management projects to dispose off around 20 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, along with fresh waste generated on a daily basis.

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Issuing directions to expedite the projects, he directed the officials to ensure there was no hindrance and the approach road to the main dump was maintained properly.

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Alankar said various initiatives were being taken to ensure cleanliness across the city. With monsoon approaching, steps were also being taken in advance to ensure preparedness for rainfall, he added.

According to the MC chief, senior officials were regularly monitoring the situation at the ground level, and feedback was being taken from residents.

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He appealed to residents to support the authorities in ensuring cleanliness by not dumping waste in the open.