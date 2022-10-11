Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

Presence of mind and determination to save her son were foremost on Malti Sharma’s (name changed) mind when all of a sudden, a stranger entered her car from the rear door after she had picked up her son from Pumpkin Playway School on Malhar Road around noon today. The suspect put a knife on the neck of the child and directed the woman to keep driving the vehicle.

However, the suspect got the shock of his life when Malti suddenly applied brakes and jumped out of the car while raising an alarm. As the vehicle came to a halt, security guards deployed at the school and a few onlookers overpowered the suspect, who was later handed over to the police.

Adhish Kumar, the father of the child, a hardware trader and a resident of Gurdev Nagar, said though the police were working on the theory of the suspect intending to make some quick money, they had asked senior police officials to thoroughly probe his background to rule out any ‘kidnapping attempt’ in the case.

The ACP, Civil Lines, Harish Behl, said the suspect, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of New Punjab Nagar, had been booked under Sections 379-B(2) and 511 of the IPC.

He said he had no criminal background but the police were looking at all probabilities.

“On the face of it, the incident seems to be an attempt of snatching and making quick money but it would be too early to say anything positively at this stage,” he said.