Home / Ludhiana / Alka Lamba accuses Kejriwal of misusing state resources

Alka Lamba accuses Kejriwal of misusing state resources

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Alka Lamba addresses mediapersons in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
During campaigning in support of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba made remarks against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his commitment to the state and alleging misuse of state resources.

She accused him of focusing more on personal benefits, than on the welfare of Punjab.

She on Saturday reached the West segment to campaign in favour of Ashu. Lamba, who was once an AAP MLA, said AAP governance had failed to help the state. She claimed the government’s promises of a drug-free Punjab had not been fulfilled. Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau, she said 272 persons had died due to drugs in the past three years and that around 25 lakh youth were affected .

She also raised concerns about the state’s rising debt and alleged that VIP facilities for senior AAP leaders were adding to the financial burden. “Punjab’s debt has increased from Rs 2.83 lakh crore to Rs 4.17 lakh crore in three years,” she said.

On this occasion, Amethi MP Kishori Lal, Congress in-charge secretary Ravinder, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLA Rana Gurjit Singh were also present.

Meanwhile, Ashu raised questions over AAP chief’s recent announcement that Sanjeev Arora would be made a cabinet minister if elected. Ashu asked why other AAP MLAs from Ludhiana, who had been serving for over three years, were not considered.

