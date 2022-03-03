All arrangements made for counting of votes: DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said today that all arrangements for free, fair and transparent counting of votes on March 10 had been completed at all 14 counting centres in the district.

He said the counting would start at 8 am at all 14 counting centres. To ensure tight security of the polled electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all the 14 Assembly segments of the district, thousands of security personnel from the Central Para Military Force (CAPF), Punjab Armed Police and state police had been deployed by the district administration for the security cover.

He urged all political parties/candidates to ensure that their counting agents get their identity cards made through their Returning Officer (RO) concerned.

The DC said the counting agents should reach the counting centre at least one hour before the start of counting.

In the counting room, 14 counting tables (seven on each side) would be set up for the smooth counting of votes, he added. —