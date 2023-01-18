All efforts will be made for makeover of sports facilities, says minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 17

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Tuesday hailed the decision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to shut down the liquor factory at Zira in the larger interests of people.

Presiding over an annual kabbadi tournament in Utalan village, near Samrala, Anmol said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was making concrete efforts to take Punjab to new heights of prosperity.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the state government was committed to restoring the pristine glory of sports in the state. She said the state government would provide every kind of assistance to organising committees of sports tournaments so that more champions could be produced in coming years. Anmol said Punjabi youth had a lot of talent but they needed a platform to showcase the same.

The minister said every step would be taken for ensuring complete makeover of the sports facilities, including sports infrastructure, grounds and equipment, in the state. She also announced to give Rs 1.5 lakh to the winning team of the tournament.