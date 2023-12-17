All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 16

The industrial hub Ludhiana witnessed 2023 a quite happening year not only in terms of occurrence of sorts of crime but also the unique kinds of initiatives taken by the police. City witnessed seven major heist and eight murders and all were solved in minimum 12 and maximum 96 hours. The triple murder of a New Janakpuri resident with two aged women on July 7 was solved with the arrest of killers in 24 hours. Similarly, another bone-chilling murder of an 18-year-old Class XI girl student in Jamalpur was cracked within 24 hours and four were arrested. Even in a murder of UP resident Ram Parsad reported in July, a couple was arrested who had chopped of the head and body parts of the deceased. While setting a record of sorts, the Ludhiana Commissionerate have solved all major robberies and dacoities that occurred in the recent past in the city and recovered over Rs 12 crore hard-earned money of residents from criminals. Not only this even an illegal call centre was also busted with the arrest of 30 accused belonging to various states.

Police personnel at an encounter site where a gangster was killed. File Photos

The highs

3 gangsters eliminated by Ludhiana police in 2 weeks

Police Commissioner Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal earned praise of residents after his team eliminated three notorious gangsters within two weeks in police encounter. Gangster Sukhdev Singh, alias Vicky, was killed in a police encounter on the Kohara-Machhiwara road at Panjeta village on December 13.The gangster was facing 28 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations across the state.

Earlier on November 29, two gangsters belonging to the Sanju Bahman gang, Sanjeev Kumar and Shubham Gopi, wanted in the Sambhav Jain kidnapping case, were killed in an exchange of fire with the Ludhiana police on Tibba Bridge on the Ludhiana-Doraha road.

State’s biggest heist of

Rs 8.49cr solved in 60 hours

State’s biggest heist of Rs 8.49 crore from a cash management firm reported on June 10 was cracked in a record time of 60 hours with the arrest of all 18 accused and recovery of 7.14 crore cash, two vehicles, three .12-bore rifles and other firearms used in the crime. Then commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu cracked the case and recovered the maximum looted amount. DGP had also showered cash rewards and DGP Discs for the team who cracked this case.

Nation’s biggest cycle rally entered record books

What can be termed as record of sorts, first time residents of the district have gathered in such a huge numbers for a cause. Over 25K cyclists, mostly youths, pedalled 13-km to spread the message against drug menace. Registered its name in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. Rally was the brainchild of then Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu. Even CM Punjab and DGP Punjab had also praised CP Sidhu for his endeavour.

Traffic hawk app, a first-of-its-kind initiative

The Ludhiana traffic police in August have taken a unique initiative to address the issue of turbulent traffic and rising traffic violations in the industrial hub. A first-of-its-kind initiative, the police developed a special app — ‘Traffic Hawk’.

App serves as round-the-clock assistant for city residents as it will offer array of services under one roof as users can report traffic violation of any kind by uploading videos or photos and traffic police take action after verifying the evidence. DCP Traffic Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma were the officials behind developing the unique app.

First city in Punjab to launch “Care Stations”

Taking a step in strengthening the emergency response system in the industrial hub of the state, in October Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have set up CARE (Connect for Assistance and Relief in Emergency) stations at city’s strategic places. By pressing a push button in these stations, it connects a video call with the cops sitting at police control room and a person in need can ask for any kind of police help. Control room alert the nearby PCR team or the police station for immediate response. By launching this system, Ludhiana has become the first city in Punjab where such emergency response system has been started.

The lows

Industrial hub traffic issue persisting from years

Ludhiana police have seen many police commissioners in the past years but no officer has able to solve the issue of traffic completely. Several city areas, especially the old city markets, witness daily traffic chaos and despite several campaigns, police have not able to find any permanent solution. On several occasions, traffic police have also removed encroachments in the markets and issued challans but shopkeepers and roadside vendors continue to violate the traffic norms.

Main thrust in solving major crimes

Although the Ludhiana police have been solving the major crimes and cracked the various gangs of robbers, thieves, snatchers or cyber criminals but a little attention is being paid to solve the petty crimes, including thefts, snatching, frauds, etc. Victims of petty crimes are a disturbed lot and making rounds of police stations for justice but cops make hollow excuses only. Cops say that police department face shortage of force due to which petty crimes are not being kept on priority.

Poor conviction rate in drug smuggling cases

It is learnt that although the Ludhiana police registered hundreds of cases of drug smuggling and other crimes but conviction rate is very poor. Reason may be the slow pace of investigation being conducted by the investigating officer and little supervision being kept by the concerned senior police officials on the ongoing investigation. One of the reasons of slow investigation in cases is the frequent transfers of police officers who were entrusted the investigation while new officers on joining the duty have to study the cases files which consume time and slows down the probe. Due to the poor investigation, cases have been lingering on from years.

Shortage of force affecting efficiency of police

The Ludhiana police have a strength of about 4,000 cops. These include cops deployed on the law and order duty, in police stations and gunmen with VIPs. We are short of at least 1,200 cops. Due to this shortage, work at police stations and at other cells is getting affected. Shortage also forces cops to spend extra hours on duty, which has a bad effect on their health. In 2022, then Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma had demanded 1,200 cops of constable and head constable ranks but nothing happened on ground.