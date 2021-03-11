All police vehicles to have first aid kits

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The traffic police today organised a seminar for PCR cops and other vehicle drivers. In this seminar, training to give first aid to accident victims was imparted to cops.

The seminar was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Saumya Mishra. Senior doctors from a private and civil hospitals and from the Police Lines attended the seminar.

DCP Mishra said the purpose of the seminar was to ensure that every PCR cop or driver of any police vehicle must have the first aid kit so that they could provide immediate medical assistance to persons injured in accidents and save their lives.

“Now, all police vehicles will have first aid kits. Training has been provided to PCR and traffic cops in five sessions today,” the DCP added.

Doctors also gave fitness mantra to cops and shared their expertise regarding health issues and their solution during the seminar. The DCP appealed to residents that they should also keep first aid kit in their vehicle for an emergency.

Meanwhile, the DCP also shared data of road accidents. As per the data, in 2022, 164 road mishaps took place in which 123 persons died and 74 suffered injuries. While in 2021, 478 accidents took place in which 380 persons died and 169 suffered injuries.