'All potential leaders will be visible': Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu visit Bhaini Sahib ahead of Punjab Polls

Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh visited Bhaini Sahib near Ludhiana on Friday to seek the blessings of Satguru Uday Singh.

He was accompanied by former minister and senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

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The meeting was cordial, with the three discussing several issues, while the Congress leaders sought the blessings of Satguru Uday Singh.

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Ashu, who had maintained a low profile and stayed away from events organised by former PPCC president Raja Warring, has recently begun making noticeable appearances alongside Pargat Singh.

Recently, Ashu was also present when Sachin Pilot visited Amritsar along with Pargat Singh. Responding to a media query on the occasion, Ashu said all potential leaders in the party would now be visible, signalling that several leaders who were unhappy with the former state leadership would make their presence felt.

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Pargat Singh's visit to Bhaini Sahib is being seen as a positive development for the party ahead of the Assembly elections.