All set for inauguration, Halwara Airport gets IATA code HWR

The Halwara International Airport, that is all set for inauguration on July 27, has been officially assigned its airport code.

The announcement was made by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Mahajan after conducting a review meeting at the airport on Tuesday. The IATA Code for the Airport is HWR.

An airport code is a unique identifier consisting of letters or numbers that designate an airport, enabling efficient communication and organisation in aviation. These codes are crucial for various aspects of air travel, including ticketing, baggage handling and air traffic control.

The administration has also announced that the terminal building is fully operational. The authorities confirmed that infrastructural setup for starting flights had been laid up to satisfaction of authorities in Airport Authority of India.

“We have assessed the progress of ongoing minor works, including CCTV installation and cleanliness, which are slated for completion within a day,” said Jain maintaining that the district administration was working in close coordination with the AAI and other agencies to ensure all preparations are finalised promptly.

Earlier he held a meeting with key officials from PWD, Public Health, PSPCL, Airports Authority of India (AAI), NHAI, drainage departments, and representatives from contractual firms.

Expressing optimism, Jain highlighted that Halwara International Airport is set to become an economic driver, fostering industrial growth, boosting exports and generating employment in the region.

Executive Engineer PWD Pardeep Kumar said all infrastructural works at the Halwara International Airport had been completed to the satisfaction of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the process for handing over of the premises to AAI has also been started.

It is after missing several deadlines that the Rs 50-crore project has been declared completed by the authorised government personnel and the coordinated process for inauguration is underway.

Industries and NRI Affairs Minister Punjab Government Sanjiv Arora had made a formal announcement regarding virtual inauguration of the Airport by Prime Minister Narinder Modi on July 27.

While access to strategic areas, including runways and watch towers was denied due to security purposes, cleaning work and interior decoration was underway at the main waiting hall, counters and VIP lounge.

Foundation stones for construction of the boundary wall of the airport and link road were laid during the previous Congress regime and the state and construction work has been underway during the last three years too.

The Punjab Government and AAI had signed an agreement for a joint venture to set up the airport in 2018. Its functioning is expected to boost business, tourism and development in the region.