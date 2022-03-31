All set for smooth wheat procurement: Officials

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/Khanna, March 30

Two days ahead of the formal commencement of procurement of wheat, senior administrative officials have claimed to have completed preparations for the smooth functioning of market committees and purchase centres, besides ensuring comfortable stay of farmers coming with their produce.

While officials at the market committees of the region falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts are busy getting yards cleaned and updated, commission agents have been asked to make adequate arrangements for protecting the produce from weather adversities during the procurement season commencing on Friday.

Amandeep Singh, executive engineer (civil), Ludhiana, said secretaries at the market committees at Kila Raipur, Raikot, Hathur, Dakha, Payal, Samrala and Khanna had updated yards at mandis and purchase centres for dumping of wheat expected to arrive from Friday.

While the market committees claimed to have completed arrangements for drinking water, cleaning of wheat crop and temporary lavatories at purchase centres, the Civil Department is all out to check proper functioning of permanent lavatories for males and females at all mandis of the region.

Showing satisfaction over the functioning of equipment installed at mandis of the region, the Chief Engineer, Mandikaran Board, Punjab, Jatinder Singh Bhangu, said the department had drafted an extensive programme for procurement of wheat that was aimed to protect rights of all stakeholders, besides ensuring their stay under hygienic atmosphere.

“Thorough execution of the draft plan and cooperation received from all stakeholders, including officials of procurement agencies, commission agents, labourers and farmers, has paved the foundation for the smooth procurement during the season,” said Bhangu.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Malerkotla, Madhvi Kataria, had imposed restrictions on working of combine harvesters from 7 pm to 10 am to ensure that only wheat with sanctioned parameters was brought to mandis.

“Having received reports about deterioration of quality due to increased moisture content and broken grains due to the round-the-clock working of combine harvesters, we have allowed the harvesting process only during daytime,” Kataria said, adding that the restrictions would minimise accidents occurring due to overworking and laxity in getting the machinery repaired.