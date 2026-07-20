All tyres of parked SUV stolen in Ludhiana

All four tyres of a parked SUV were stolen from the Rakh Bagh area here, which is considered to be among the city’s most secure zones. Several senior government officials reside in the area.

Advertisement

The Toyota Fortuner belonged to Kushaldeep Singh Sekhon, a prominent businessperson, and was parked just three houses away from the Deputy Commissioner’s residence.

Advertisement

The thieves stole all four tyres and the alloys, leaving behind the SUV mounted on bricks.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, the newspaper delivery person noticed the theft.

The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area. The police are investigating the matter.

Advertisement

According to the information available, Sekhon, a resident of Rakh Bagh, had gone to Behbal Kalan village with his family to attend the last rites of his grandfather at the time of the incident.

Last year, the local police busted a major gang involved in theft of vehicle tyres, and it is under scrutiny for this incident as well. The police had arrested five members of the gang.

Officials said the senior police officers have directed stooges to intensify probe and bust the gang again. The police are likely to question members of the same gang who might have secured bail since their arrest on August 19, 2025.

Speaking to the media, Kushaldeep Singh Sekhon claimed he suffered losses of around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Sekhon said serious questions about public safety needed answering if people’s expensive vehicles were not safe even in one of the city’s most secure locality.

Assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, investigating officer from Division Number 8 police station, said the police were taking the matter seriously and had launched an immediate investigation.

CCTV footage from the area was collected and a thorough probe covering all angles was underway, he added.