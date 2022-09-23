Alleging threat, martyr Sukhdev's relative files complaint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 22

A relative of martyr Sukhdev Thapar alleged threat to his life and lodged a police complaint against three persons, seeking action. The suspects were captured in the CCTV footage of his house.

Ashok Thapar, the president of the All-India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, and a descendent of martyr Sukhdev Thapar, said on Wednesday three bike-borne persons parked their motorcycle near his house and knocked at his door to ask for money on the pretext of the ongoing festival season. Later, they fled.

The complainant had earlier also lodged a police complaint on the basis of which the police deployed PCR personnel to conduct patrolling.