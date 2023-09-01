Alliance Group wins UCPMA poll

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 31

In a major setback to DS Chawla Group, the outgoing president of the United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), this time a majority of the Alliance Group candidates have been elected for different posts of the association, one of the largest bicycle and parts manufacturing body in Asia.

Harsimerjit Singh Lucky from Alliance Group has become the new UCPMA president, who won the elections by a margin of 228 votes.

Industrialist Avtar Singh Bhogal has won the poll with a margin of 830 votes to become the senior vice-president of the association while Satnam Singh Makkar, the new vice-president, has won with a margin of 394 votes. Rajiv Jain has won the post of general secretary with a margin of 432 votes.

Rajinder Singh Sarhali won with a margin of 343 votes to become secretary while Sonu Makkar has become the new propaganda secretary with a winning margin of 348 votes.

The new finance secretary Rohit Raheja won with a margin of 273 votes while Vality Ram has won the post of the joint secretary with a margin of 404 votes.

As soon as the winning team was announced, the atmosphere at its office turned festive as family and friends begin congratulating the winning candidates.

Since its beginning, these UCPMA elections remained in the controversies for one reason or the other. Even at the last moment, the court had ordered the appointment of two observers to conduct poll in a transparent and fair manner.