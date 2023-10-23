Alok pips Armandeep in CBSE boxing meet

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 22

The CBSE North Zone-II Boxing Tournament conducted by Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, entered its second day today.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) /Modernisation (Punjab Police) Vikas Sabharwal was the chief guest on the second day of the tournament. He exhorted the players to put their heart and soul in the game in order to emerge victorious. He also shared that participating in an event is as important as winning and the ones who couldn’t achieve victory should not be disheartened.

Executive administrator Roopinder Brar and principal of the school DP Thakur extended a warmgreeting to welcome all the guests and dignitaries.

In the 49-52 kg category, Alok Mor of SD Public School, Chandigarh, defeated Armandeep Singh of Nankana Public Senior Secondary School, Budhewal and Rajan of Chhaju Ram Public school, Hisar, got the better of Manjinder Singh from DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Ludhiana.

In the 52-56 kg category, Paras Badrain of Gurukul Takshshila Ahmadpur, Kaithal defeated Aryan of Birla International School, Sonipat. Geetesh Singh of SPS Internationa School in Huda, Palwal, Haryana got the better of Aman from Scottish International School, Hisar. Himanshu of MS Saraswati Sr Sec School, Rohtak, defeated Bavishya of Gyandeep International School, Rewadi.

The school managing committee and the Principal extended their gratitude to the chief guest for his cordial presence on the occassion.

The school president, Roop Brar, congratulated all the winners for their glorious achievements in the tournament.

#CBSE #Punjab Police