Alumni association alleges misuse of school’s property

Ludhiana, April 19
The New High School alumni association submitted a complaint to the Ludhiana Police Commissioner today, alleging the misuse of school’s property by the management.
“The management misused the school property by constructing private paying guest rooms, private houses and were earning rental income worth lakhs from these properties. The number of students have also declined in the school, but no efforts are being made to revive the prominence of this school,” alleged Rajesh Garg, president of the alumni association.
They alleged new management enrolled new members and eliminated the membership of old members with a clear motive to commit fraud.
The association members asked the Police Commissioner to inquire into the matter thoroughly and take action as per the law. The complaint was marked to JCP JS Teja for further probe into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...