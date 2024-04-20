Alumni association alleges misuse of school’s property

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The New High School alumni association submitted a complaint to the Ludhiana Police Commissioner today, alleging the misuse of school’s property by the management.

“The management misused the school property by constructing private paying guest rooms, private houses and were earning rental income worth lakhs from these properties. The number of students have also declined in the school, but no efforts are being made to revive the prominence of this school,” alleged Rajesh Garg, president of the alumni association.

They alleged new management enrolled new members and eliminated the membership of old members with a clear motive to commit fraud.

The association members asked the Police Commissioner to inquire into the matter thoroughly and take action as per the law. The complaint was marked to JCP JS Teja for further probe into the matter.

