Alumni centre inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the Alumni Relations Centre and Pro Gallery of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAE&T) today as part of the university’s diamond jubilee celebrations. Dr Gosal stated that the centre would help develop a robust network of university’s alumni across the world and facilitate an exchange of ideas and opportunities between the current students and the alumni. He said, “The stronger the roots of a tree, the bigger it will grow and longer it will survive.” The possibility of constructing a dedicated hostel for NRI alumni should also be explored, he said. Dr Ashok Kumar, Dean, CoAE&T, said the centre would fulfil the long-cherished desire of former students to have an exclusive space to showcase the achievements of the college as well as relive the nostalgia of their college days.

World Science Day celebrated

The Department of Extension Education, PAU, celebrated World Science Day at Government Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal. Head of department, Dr Kuldeep Singh, addressed the students and underlined the relevance of science in daily life with a special emphasis on the role of PAU in developing need-based technology for the rural community. Programme organiser Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, who is also the student mentor for Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE), informed the students about inventions done by some renowned scientists. The event also witnessed quiz, poster-making and creative handwriting competitions, which were followed by prize distribution. Students were also made aware about various facilities provided by PAU, including the sale of seed, literature and food products at Gate No. 1 of the university. They were also informed about the weekly digital newspaper, ‘Kheti Sandesh’, PAU ‘Kisan’ app, web portal, etc.