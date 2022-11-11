Alumni centre inaugurated

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the Alumni Relations Centre and Pro Gallery of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAE&T) today as part of the university’s diamond jubilee celebrations. Dr Gosal stated that the centre would help develop a robust network of university’s alumni across the world and facilitate an exchange of ideas and opportunities between the current students and the alumni. He said, “The stronger the roots of a tree, the bigger it will grow and longer it will survive.” The possibility of constructing a dedicated hostel for NRI alumni should also be explored, he said. Dr Ashok Kumar, Dean, CoAE&T, said the centre would fulfil the long-cherished desire of former students to have an exclusive space to showcase the achievements of the college as well as relive the nostalgia of their college days.
World Science Day celebrated
The Department of Extension Education, PAU, celebrated World Science Day at Government Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal. Head of department, Dr Kuldeep Singh, addressed the students and underlined the relevance of science in daily life with a special emphasis on the role of PAU in developing need-based technology for the rural community. Programme organiser Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, who is also the student mentor for Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE), informed the students about inventions done by some renowned scientists. The event also witnessed quiz, poster-making and creative handwriting competitions, which were followed by prize distribution. Students were also made aware about various facilities provided by PAU, including the sale of seed, literature and food products at Gate No. 1 of the university. They were also informed about the weekly digital newspaper, ‘Kheti Sandesh’, PAU ‘Kisan’ app, web portal, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...