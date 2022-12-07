Alumni meet 2022 at DMCH on December 24

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

A meeting for the forthcoming annual ‘Alumni Meet 2022-Lamhe’ which is going to be held on December 24 was conducted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in which all members of the DMCH alumni committee and Ludhiana-based prominent former students participated.

Dr Sandeep Puri, Prinicipal DMCH and members of the DMCH Alumni Committee including Dr Puneet A Pooni, chairman, Dr Shibba Takkar Chhabra, convener, Dr Suman Puri, coordinator, Dr Dinesh Jain, secretary besides Dr Ramneesh Grag, Dr Tanveer Singh, Dr Omesh Goyal and Dr Anu Sharma were present on the occasion.

Dr Sandeep Puri, Principal DMCH, said on the day of the alumni meet, a felicitation programme will be held at the DMC College Campus for the golden jubilee MBBS batches (1970, 1971, 1972) and the alumni of silver jubilee MBBS batches (1995, 1996, 1997) followed by hospital and college campus visit.

Cultural events will be held in the evening at Club Nirvana (Hambran Road). If any DMCH alumni wants to register themselves, they can visit the website https://www.dmchalumni.org or call at 99146 60044, said Dr Puri.