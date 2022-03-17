Alumni meet, cultural fest organised at GNN College

Doraha, March 16

An alumni meet and cultural festival was organised at Dr Ishwar Singh Memorial Hall of Guru Nanak National (GNN) College heere today.

The management committee finance secretary Pavittar Pal Singh Pangli, along with executive administrator Roopinder Brar, hailed the contribution of the alumni in enabling the college to acquire its present status. They hoped that the alumni would stay in touch and keep serving the college in their capacity.

The college officiating Principal, Dr Nirlep Deol, thanked principals, staff and students of surrounding schools, who actively participated in various onstage and off stage items, especially arranged to provide exposure to their talent.

While welcoming old college students she said they had proved to be the foundation of the college. Old students should contribute towards the betterment of the college in their own way, she added.

The Dean (Alumni Association), Prof Jagroop Singh, said the alumni nostalgically recalled days spent in the institution.The Dean (Culture), Prof Nidhi Saroop, said a cultural festival was also organised in which students of surrounding schools participated in 65 items.