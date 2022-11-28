Alumni meet held at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

Agrineers from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) met for an alumni meet ‘Moments 2022’ on the campus of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, PAU.

Alumni of the college from across the country attended the annual gala event.

The event marked the coming together of the ex-students and their teachers who had helped them build successful professional careers.

“It was lovely meeting all my old pals after so many years. We re-lived our memories and all those days came fresh before our eyes. It was indeed a great experience today,” said an alumni of the college.

The programme highlighted alumni-student interactions, college and university visit, family fun activities and a cultural evening.