Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 1

A 2009 batch IPS officer, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who first came to the limelight when he was leading a team instrumental in the encounter of Punjab’s notorious gangster Shera Khubhan, is now back in spotlight again after the encounter of two notorious gangsters wanted in a kidnapping case of an industrialist, Sambhav Jain. On the day of joining as the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, on November 21, CP Chahal had clearly expressed his commitment to take on the network of criminals who are threat to society.

Chahal was posted as the assistant superintendent of police in Bathinda when gangster Shera Khubhan was killed by the police in an encounter in September 2012. Shera was among the top gangsters in Punjab and neighbouring states and his encounter had then broken the backbone of criminal gangs. Chahal had then also conferred a police medal for eliminating the gangster.

Crackdown against the gangsters continued when Chahal was posted as the SP, Abohar, and he arrested Lawrence Bishnoi in February 2014.

Notably, Chahal’s crackdown against gangsters also made him an enemy of criminals due to which the Punjab Police allotted him a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner.

Talking to The Tribune here on Thursday, Chahal said: “Being in a disciplined force, I always tries to take strict action against the criminals and gangsters who are threat to society. Kidnapping industrialist Sambhav Jain on November 18, demanding Rs 5 crore ransom and also inflicting a bullet injury to him was a serious crime which cannot be ignored. The crime had also angered the industrial hub.”

“I, along with my team, had worked day and night to get clues about kidnappers and in a few days five were nabbed while the two key accused, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman (26), and Shubham Gopi (26), were at large,” the top cop said. He added that “on Wednesday, my team had been chasing the two gangsters and when they reached the Tibba bridge, they fired at the police party, following which the police officials retaliated and a cross-firing led to the death of the duo on the spot. My team shown an act of bravery and in self-defence, bravely responded back. Our ASI also suffered a bullet injury in the cross-firing.” the CP said.