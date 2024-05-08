Aman Nagar, Aakash Nagar parks in deplorable condition, rue residents

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 7

Poor maintenance and no regular staff for upkeep has left parks of Aman Nagar and Aakash Nagar at Ward 1 in poor condition. Some of the gym equipment installed here have also broken and benches are in a poor condition.

In the absence of adequate provisions for leisure, kids are forced to either stay at home or play in the lanes of their locality.

“The park lacks maintenance. Gym equipment was installed here and there used to be a huge rush of women and kids every morning and evening, but now, some of the equipment have broken and so the people have started avoiding the parks. Responsibility does not end with installing but also extends to regular maintenance which the authorities fail to do,” said area resident Parveen Kumar.

Rayansh, a twelve-year-old was a regular visitor at the park and used to do exercises on the equipment installed here. “Some of the machines have broken, so I have stopped going there,” he said.

Kids who want open space to play are with left nowhere to go and forced to play either indoors or in the lanes near their homes. With summers here, the threat of vector-borne diseases also looms large and with no maintenance of the parks, kids avoid coming here now.

Another resident, Hardayal Ram, said parks are the green lungs of every urban settlement, but sadly these are not being maintained. “With pollution levels rising, one needs fresh air but even coming to the parks does not serve the purpose as there is no decent place to sit, as benches are in deplorable condition,” he added.

Another issue faced by the people coming to the park is lack of proper lighting due to which it is impossible to stay here in the evenings.

