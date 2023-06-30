Amargarh MLA inaugurates canal water supply project at Dalanwal

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 29

Farmers of the region heaved a sigh of relief as officials in Canal Department launched a project for the supply of canal water through drains and tributaries for irrigation purposes.

AAP MLA Jaswant Gajjanmajra was greeted with bhangra on drum beats by farmers as he inaugurated water supply from a tributary at Dalanwal in the Ahmedgarh block of Amargarh assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajjanmajra said the officials of the Canal Department were committed to minimising the problems related to the scarcity of water. The AAP-led state government has emerged as the first regime to provide timely and sufficient water supply to the fields situated near drains and tributaries in the Malwa region, the MLA claimed.

Gajjanmajra said providing canal water to farmers for irrigation was among the top priorities of the government. He added that it was a move that would also check the falling groundwater table.

The MLA said burden on groundwater can be reduced by the judicious use of canal water. “The state is currently using about 33 per cent of its available canal water and the usage is likely to go up in the coming days,” Gajjanmajra said, adding that the farmers of the region have been persuaded to shift to canal water irrigation which has been the focus of Green Revolution.