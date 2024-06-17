Amargarh, Moga teams make it to final in Prithipal tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 16

Nankana Sahib Academy of Amargarh and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Academy of Chachrari village in the junior section while Dr Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga and Hockey Training Centre (HTC) Club of Rampur in the senior section, booked their berths in the finals in the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh seven-a-side Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village near here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.

In the first semi-final (junior), Nankana Sahib Academy, Amargarh, got the better of Eknoor Academy of Tehang 4-3. The issue was resolved through penalty shootout as the two teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regular period. Parwinder Singh of Amargarh was adjudged the ‘Hero of the Match’.

The second semi-final was played between Round Glass Academy, Chachrari, and Jarkhar Hockey Academy in which the former came out victorious 6-4 to set up the title clash with Amargarh. Dilpreet Singh was awarded the ‘Hero of the Match’ prize.

In the senior section, Dr Kuldeep Singh Club, Moga, outperformed Jarkhar Hockey Academy 5-3 (tie-breaker) and HTC Club, Rampur, outclassed Eknoor Academy, Tehang, 4-3 to secure their berths in the final. Gaurav, goalkeeper of Moga was named the ‘Hero of the Match’ in the first semi-final while in the second fixture, Karanveer Singh of Rampur was declared the ‘Hero of the Match’.

Jaspreet Kaur, daughter of Padma Shri awardee Olympian Prithipal Singh, was the chief guest during the matches in junior section while Jasdev Singh Sandhu, zonal commissioner, and Anu Sharma, daughter of international kabaddi star Devi Dyal, were guests of honour during the semi-finals in the senior cagtegory.

