Amarnath pilgrimage: Huge rush at Ludhiana Civil Hospital for fitness tests

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 26

Residents who are keen to undertake the Amarnath yatra are battling long queues at the Civil Hospital to obtain their medical fitness certificates. Many are unaware of the fact that in addition to the Civil Hospital, four other government hospitals in Ludhiana have been authorised to issue certificates.

A lack of information might be a factor for a large majority of would-be pilgrims still visiting the Civil Hospital as this is for the first time that fitness tests are being done at other government hospitals as well.

Amid the long queues, the workload on medicine specialists at the Civil Hospital has increased manifold. They were already seeing 250-300 patients daily and now the medical tests of Amarnath pilgrims has added to their workload.

The Amarnath Shrine Board has made it mandatory to get fineness certificate before beginning the yatra. The test is comprehensive and a person has to get tested on various parameters like blood pressure, heart condition, diabetes, lung condition, etc.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, Medicine Specialist at Civil Hospital, said the hospital is conducting check-ups of 150-200 people for fitness certificates daily. There is a huge rush of people who wish to go on pilgrimage and many are unaware that four more government hospitals are also doing the tests, she added.

“Government hospitals at Khanna, Samrala, Raikot and Dehlon are also conducting the tests. The workload can be divided if everyone goes to the hospital which is close to their respective areas. This will also mean less waiting time for pilgrims,” she said.

Girish, who had come from Raikot, was unaware that fitness test was also being conducted at the Raikot Government Hospital.

“I came all the way to Ludhiana as I was unaware that the test could be conducted at Raikot as well. Rather than waiting here, I will get the test done at Raikot itself tomorrow,” he said.

“A separate doctor should be deployed to conduct fitness tests as there is already a huge rush of patients and pilgrims are only adding to the rush. Things would become easy if there was a separate designated doctor for the purpose,” said Ajay, an applicant.

Another applicant, Ramesh, a resident of Chander Nagar, said he had to wait for three hours before his turn came.

Many unaware about four other centres

Medicine Specialist Dr Amanpreet Kaur said: “There is a huge rush of pilgrims because many are unaware that four more government hospitals are also conducting fitness tests. Hospitals at Khanna, Samrala, Raikot and Dehlon are also conducting the tests. The workload can be divided if everyone goes to the hospital which is close to their respective areas. This will also mean less waiting time for them.”