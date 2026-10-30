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Home / Ludhiana / Ambedkar statue vandalised yet again in Ludhiana, woman arrested for smashing glass enclosure

Ambedkar statue vandalised yet again in Ludhiana, woman arrested for smashing glass enclosure

In July 14 too, the glass enclosure around the statue was found broken

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:14 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The broken glass around the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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The statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk has once again suffered damage, with a 45-year-old woman allegedly smashing the glass window of its protective enclosure on Friday morning. The incident was reported around 6.57 am. The police arrested the woman, identified as Manu.

Station House Officer Jasvir Singh said the woman was reportedly not mentally fit. She was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

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The latest incident has once again raised questions over the security and maintenance of the statue, which has witnessed repeated incidents of damage and alleged disrespect in recent months.

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Earlier, on July 14 too, the glass enclosure around the statue was found broken. A stone was also recovered near the spot, raising suspicion that it had been used to damage the protective glass. Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had staged a protest and demanded the arrest of those responsible. The police had also examined CCTV footage from the area. ￼

The site again witnessed controversy on September 8, when an unidentified person allegedly placed a garland of shoes around Dr Ambedkar's statue. The incident triggered widespread resentment among members of the Valmiki community, who staged a protest and blocked the Jalandhar Bypass. Protesters had alleged that an earlier incident involving damage to the statue's outer frame had also remained unresolved.

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The September incident led to a shutdown call and protests, with demonstrators demanding the arrest of those responsible. They also questioned the lack of adequate security arrangements at the site.

In September 29, a delegation of Dr Ambedkar Ekta Mission Punjab submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, seeking better security arrangements. The suggestions included installing high-definition CCTV cameras, providing solar lights, increasing the height of protective grills and installing bulletproof glass around the statue. The delegation also sought better maintenance of the park.

However, Friday's incident has once again brought the issue of the statue's security into focus.

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