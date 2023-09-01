 Ambulance fleet proves inadequate for district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ambulance fleet proves inadequate for district

Ambulance fleet proves inadequate for district

Ambulance fleet proves inadequate for district

An ambulance at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 31

The existing fleet of 52 ambulances in the government sector is proving inadequate to handle the emergency rush in Ludhiana district.

Besides 41 ambulances under the 108 programme, there are five in Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, and six in periphery government hospitals. A few NGOs also provide ambulance services from the Civil Hospital. However, most people prefer to use the free 108 service.

12 out of order at Civil Hospital

  • While the district is already short of ambulances, 12 ambulances under the 108 scheme at the Civil Hospital are out of order.
  • These ambulances, bought for around Rs 2.50 crore, have been discarded and parked inside the hospital premises.
  • The Health Department had decided to sell these vehicles, but nothing has been done in this regard and expensive accessories installed in them and parts have been stolen.

While the district is already short of ambulances, 12 ambulances under the 108 scheme at the Civil Hospital are out of order. These ambulances, bought for around Rs 2.50 crore, have been discarded and parked inside the hospital premises.

The Health Department had decided to sell these vehicles, but nothing has been done in this regard and expensive accessories installed in them and parts have been stolen. If they had been maintained, they could have been used for transporting patients over short distances, rue residents.

It has been learnt that the Civil Hospital ambulances are used rarely because the service is chargeable. There are only two drivers and one foreman — who sometimes takes up the role of the driver — for five ambulances. These ambulances are mainly being used by pregnant women and children up to one year old as the service is free for them. Most patients prefer to use the 108 ambulance service, even if they must wait for the vehicle.

Of the total 52 ambulances, only one 108 ambulance is equipped with a ventilator for advanced life support while the others are basic life support ambulances.

Due to the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) facility in government hospitals, the referral rate from them is significantly high. The existing fleet of ambulances is not sufficient to cater to the surge caused by the referrals, causing immense inconvenience to the patients.

The Civil Hospital refers seven to eight patients daily to other hospitals, while an equal number of patients is transported by the 108 scheme ambulances to either Rajindra Hospital in Patiala or PGI-Chandigarh.

A local resident, Rajkumar, said that when his father was referred to PGI-Chandigarh, the family had to struggle for eight hours to find an ambulance.

He said that he first called for an 108 ambulance, but none was unavailable. He saw an ambulance parked on the Civil Hospital premises, but was told that the hospital charges Rs 10 per kilometre for the service.

“Then, I approached an NGO, but the service was free for only 40 kilometres, after which they also charge Rs 10 per kilometre. It was only in the evening that a 108 ambulance was arranged,” he added.

A driver of an 108 ambulance said, “There are 41 108 ambulances, but even these prove inadequate. Most ambulances are usually engaged in referral cases. Approximately 260 to 275 patients are referred per month to Patiala and Chandigarh. We often get calls from local patients while ambulances are far away on outstation duty.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said that they had written several times to the authorities to post more drivers for the ambulances.

“Despite the shortcomings, the 108 ambulance service is doing a good job and I don’t think any patient has been left unattended. A few NGOs also run the ambulance service,” she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

5
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

6
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

9
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

10
Delhi

18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Amazon manager in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it’s for EC to decide, Centre tells SC

Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court

But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells SC

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells Supreme Court

Parliament special session from Sept 18 to 22

Parliament special session from September 18 to 22

Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’

Adani group used ‘opaque’ funds in stocks: Report

Adani group used 'opaque' funds in stocks: Report

Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul tells Modi

Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Farmers body criticises govt for invoking ESMA

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

Mining Department XEN, SDO nabbed accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today