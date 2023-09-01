Ambulance fleet proves inadequate for district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 31

The existing fleet of 52 ambulances in the government sector is proving inadequate to handle the emergency rush in Ludhiana district.

Besides 41 ambulances under the 108 programme, there are five in Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, and six in periphery government hospitals. A few NGOs also provide ambulance services from the Civil Hospital. However, most people prefer to use the free 108 service.

While the district is already short of ambulances, 12 ambulances under the 108 scheme at the Civil Hospital are out of order. These ambulances, bought for around Rs 2.50 crore, have been discarded and parked inside the hospital premises.

The Health Department had decided to sell these vehicles, but nothing has been done in this regard and expensive accessories installed in them and parts have been stolen. If they had been maintained, they could have been used for transporting patients over short distances, rue residents.

It has been learnt that the Civil Hospital ambulances are used rarely because the service is chargeable. There are only two drivers and one foreman — who sometimes takes up the role of the driver — for five ambulances. These ambulances are mainly being used by pregnant women and children up to one year old as the service is free for them. Most patients prefer to use the 108 ambulance service, even if they must wait for the vehicle.

Of the total 52 ambulances, only one 108 ambulance is equipped with a ventilator for advanced life support while the others are basic life support ambulances.

Due to the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) facility in government hospitals, the referral rate from them is significantly high. The existing fleet of ambulances is not sufficient to cater to the surge caused by the referrals, causing immense inconvenience to the patients.

The Civil Hospital refers seven to eight patients daily to other hospitals, while an equal number of patients is transported by the 108 scheme ambulances to either Rajindra Hospital in Patiala or PGI-Chandigarh.

A local resident, Rajkumar, said that when his father was referred to PGI-Chandigarh, the family had to struggle for eight hours to find an ambulance.

He said that he first called for an 108 ambulance, but none was unavailable. He saw an ambulance parked on the Civil Hospital premises, but was told that the hospital charges Rs 10 per kilometre for the service.

“Then, I approached an NGO, but the service was free for only 40 kilometres, after which they also charge Rs 10 per kilometre. It was only in the evening that a 108 ambulance was arranged,” he added.

A driver of an 108 ambulance said, “There are 41 108 ambulances, but even these prove inadequate. Most ambulances are usually engaged in referral cases. Approximately 260 to 275 patients are referred per month to Patiala and Chandigarh. We often get calls from local patients while ambulances are far away on outstation duty.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said that they had written several times to the authorities to post more drivers for the ambulances.

“Despite the shortcomings, the 108 ambulance service is doing a good job and I don’t think any patient has been left unattended. A few NGOs also run the ambulance service,” she added.