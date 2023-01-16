Ambulance staff continue strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 15

The 108 Ambulance Employees Association, Punjab, continued their strike for the fourth day today. Ambulances from the entire state have been stationed at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza since Thursday. They are protesting against their long-pending demands.

The union has taken the step due to non-acceptance of their demands. The protest was reportedly held as no resolution has been reached upon after meeting Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday. A large number of police personnel was deployed at the spot and agitating employees were assured by higher police officials that a meeting with the Chief Minister will be arranged in the coming week.

President of the union Manpreet Nijjer said the 108 ambulance service was started in 2011 and since 2013, they had not got any annual increment.

The main demands of the employees are to eliminate the contract system and regularisation of services, hike in salaries, 10 per cent annual increment, accidental insurance of employees and job on compassionate grounds.

“We have not been given any casual or privilege leave and now weekly offs are also being cancelled,” Nijjer said.

“We are on an indefinite strike, till our demands are met. The government will be responsible for consequences of the strike,” he said.