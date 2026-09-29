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Home / Ludhiana / American bully attacks youth in Ludhiana, owners booked

American bully attacks youth in Ludhiana, owners booked

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A youth on his way to a gym was attacked and injured by an American bully allegedly left loose on a street.

He was rescued by an elderly man, who had to hit the dog with a stick.

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The police have registered a case against the dog’s owners following the incident.

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The incident took place on September 26. The injured has been identified as Arpit Agarwal, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Daba Lohara Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the dog grabbed the victim’s leg and threw him down.

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When the victim screamed, people present on the spot tried to rescues him, but the dog remained uncontrollable.

An elderly man rescued the victim from its jaws by hitting him with a stick.

When a dog’s owner came outside the house, he allegedly claimed that the youth’s wounds were from an old injury. Later, Agarwal filed a complaint with the police. The police registered the case against the dog owners, identified as Aman and Raman, on Sunday.

A case has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 291 (Whoever knowingly or negligently fails to take sufficient measures with an animal in their possession to guard against any probable danger to human life or grievous hurt) of the BNS.

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