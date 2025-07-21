DT
PT
American heart assn opens International training centre at CMCH

American heart assn opens International training centre at CMCH

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:26 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Dignitaries during the inauguration of the international training centre in Ludhiana.
The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) became the first international training centre (ITC) for heart saver, basic life support and advanced cardiac life support in the city and second in the state.

Inaugurating the event, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said it was a wonderful step made by the CMCH to bring the international training centre of the American Heart Association to Ludhiana.

She said the CMCH had always been a guiding light in innovative ways to bring the best the world had to offer for residents of the city. The venture too would be a success in transforming healthcare outcomes in situations where patients need it the most.

Dr William Bhatti, Director, CMCH, said the hospital had always been on the forefront of change, bringing essential services and skills to help the community it serves. Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, Principal, CMC, said bringing the international centre to the CMCH was like a dream and he was proud to have excellent instructors who would be training the next generation of health care professionals at the hospital and beyond with the latest technology in resuscitation and modern mannequins for simulating real life situations.

Dr Mary John, coordinator, International Training Centre, said the centre aims to train healthcare professionals to gain skills and confidence to be always prepared to respond to emergency situations, which might arise at home, work or public places. “Its aim is to make our society safer and more productive for the next generation,” Dr John said.

