Amid protest, MC acts against over 15 illegal constructions

Ludhiana, March 22

Amid a protest staged by an NGO against the rampant ‘illegal’ constructions in the city on Friday, the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Building Branch officials sprung to action and demolished 11 illegal structures and sealed five commercial buildings over rules violations today. The civic body teams also demolished two illegal colonies coming up near the MC’s main dump on Tajpur Road.

The civic body teams of B, C and D zones took action against illegal construction on Friday. The Zone D team sealed four illegal commercial buildings, including those situated on Sua Road (Block 18), Malhar Road, opposite Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension, and near Gol Market in Model Town.

The team also demolished an illegal commercial building being constructed in the residential area of Kanchan Colony on Pakhowal Road.

Assistant Town Planner (Zone B) Harvinder Singh Honey said the teams demolished two illegal colonies coming up near the MC dump site. He added that 10 under-construction illegal buildings were demolished, including three illegal shops and four illegal residential buildings near the municipal corporation’s main dump site, one factory in Shankar Colony and two illegal shops in Moti Nagar, Jamalpur.

Similarly, the MC’s Zone C team sealed an illegal ‘dharam kanda’ (vehicle weighing scale) in Shimlapuri. Providing details, MC officials said a complaint was received against unauthorised construction done on panchayat land. A resident had also filed a complaint against the said ‘illegal construction’ with the State Human Right Commission.

Who is running the nexus, asks ngo

Members of YUVA staged a demonstration outside the MC office in Sarabha Nagar, protesting against the widespread illegal constructions in the city. The NGO raised concerns about the existence of a nexus facilitating these illegal activities and questioned whether officials or politicians were involved in permitting such illegal constructions. It was alleged that a number of buildings are being constructed without building plan approval and land use change. A complaint was also submitted to the MC Commissioner.

