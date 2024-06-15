Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 14

Residents in the city faced prolonged power outages and amidst scorching heat. Irked residents approached the area MLA for restoration of power and arranging water tanks as there was no power supply for over 36 hours.

A woman along with a youth carries water as many areas of the city were without power for over 36 hours.

The residents of Civil Lines, Ghumar Mandi, near Baba Balak Nath temple, Aarti Chowk, Maya Nagar, Maharaj Nagar, Major Sham Singh Road were a harried lot as there was no power from 9 pm to 12:30 pm while in some other areas, power was not restored till morning.

Usha, a domestic help, said the area residents had approached the MLA for help but they were given an answer “Jisko vote daali hai, usko bolo” (Go to those, whom you have voted for power). Later, two-three water tankers were arranged by the MLA, said Usha, a resident in Ghumar Mandi.

Shiv Kumar, who resides near Baba Balak Nath Temple, said there was not a single drop of water in my house. “At around 8 pm, a water tanker arrived and we were provided with just two buckets each. For drinking water, I went to my employer and got bottles filled for my children,” added Kumar, who is a mason.

As the generators dried and inverters stopped working, many residents switched on the ACs of their cars to get respite from hot weather. A resident of HIG Flats, wishing not to be quoted, said the members of his family slept in the car after turning on the AC one by one. “Though it sounds funny, we had no other option,” said the resident.

Two-fold rise in

diesel consumption

Due to the power shutdown, the consumption of diesel was doubled as commercial and domestic establishments were forced to run on generators.

Rohit Kumar, an attendant at Azad Fuel Station, said on an average about 10,000 litres of diesel was sold daily at the station but the sales were doubled in the last two days due to the power shutdown.

Residents protest at 12 am

Miffed over power cuts, residents of affected areas protested against the PSPCL and state government.

They gathered at Fountain Chowk outside the PSPCL office and raised slogans against the state government. Madhav Kumar, a resident of Civil Lines, said the government had failed to provide the basic amenities.

Director Distribution DIS Grewal said 66 kV underground cable feeding PAU grid and Fountain Chowk got damaged yesterday at about 3.30 am. Usually, four number cables are laid in parallel out of which three are used at a time and one is kept spare for emergency use. However, of the four cables, two got damaged, so both the grids could not be charged without repair of at least one cable.

Further yesterday the team could not find out the exact location of fault/ where damage had occurred (being underground).

“Today, we have traced the exact location of fault at tower in PAU complex. One underground cable has been repaired and now supply has been switched off to hang these cables on towers as a safety measure. It will take about an hour to restore proper supply,” said Grewal who was present with field staff.

