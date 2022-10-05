 Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House : The Tribune India

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

House approves regularisation of 3,542 contractual safai karamcharis, sewer men

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

Councillors at the MC’s House meeting in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

Amid heated arguments between a few members of the MC General House, it approved resolutions on Tuesday regarding verified lists of 3,542 contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men whose jobs are to be regularised. The House meeting was held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan that continued for around six hours.

Other proposals

Proposals regarding installation of additional LED street lights, printing of challan books against banned single-use plastic items and other proposals have been approved.

Notably, questions were raised over the lists during the previous House meeting and a probe was marked into allegations of discrepancies in the lists.

On Tuesday, when proposals about the verified lists of 2,428 contractual safai karamcharis and 1,114 contractual sewer men were presented before the House, Congress councillor Mamta Ashu questioned what action had been taken against officials responsible for discrepancies in the previous lists. However, no action was taken in this regard.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi raised a demand before the House to approve these proposals related to the lists of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men to be regularised, instead of further delaying the process. Meanwhile, Gogi and Mamta Ashu also entered into heated arguments.

Afterwards, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the proposals related to lists of contractual staff were passed. The Mayor, however, said action would be taken against officials who were responsible for discrepancies in the previous lists.

Around 88 contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men were removed from the lists after verification. The officials claimed these cases were found to be of death, absenteeism or cases wherein employees have left their jobs.

Besides, a proposal to regularise the jobs of 456 other contractual employees, including beldar, drivers, helpers, etc, was also approved.

24x7 canal water supply project

The MC House has given required approvals related to the 24x7 canal water supply project and the construction of water treatment plant under the same project. As several councillors and MLAs lack information regarding the project, it was announced that a meeting would be called to make all councillors and MLAs aware of the same.

No salary approval for delimitation survey staff

Amid objections raised by many councillors, a proposal to deploy staff for data collection for delimitation of wards on an outsourcing basis was not approved by the MC House today. The proposal was kept pending. Notably, staff was already deployed for data collections and around 70 per cent of the survey was done. However, the work was later stalled as the deployed staff was not given any salary.

When a proposal in this regard was presented before the House, councillors raised questions as to how the staff was earlier deployed without approval from the House. However, AAP MLAs, including Gurpreet Gogi, had raised a demand to approve the proposal.

As proposal is now pending, salaries could not be released to the staff who had already been deployed to collect the data.

One-time settlement

Ahead of the upcoming MC elections, the House has approved a resolution to waive off penalty and interest on arrears on account of water supply and sewerage charges. The Department of Local Government would take a final decision in this regard.

Proposals regarding the installation of additional LED street lights, printing of challan books against the banned single-use plastic items and other proposals have been approved. The House has decided that there would be no need for any “no due certificate” from Building Branch for obtaining the TS-1 certificate.

74 proposals presented

A total of 60 proposals on the main agenda were presented before House members. Of them, 50 were approved while a few proposals were kept pending by the House. In some cases, committees would be formed to take decisions on respective proposals.

Besides, a table agenda of 14 items was also read before the House. However, one proposal was kept pending.

Zero Hour: Councillors raise issue of poor roads

The MC’s House meeting was held for around six hours. In the Zero Hour, councillors from various political parties raised issues such as broken and poorly constructed roads, traffic jams, missing street lights, illegal meat shops and stray animals.

Leader of Opposition Jaspal Singh Giaspura raised questions over the dilapidated condition of Focal Point roads, badly broken stretches of the Dhandari flyover, Sherpur Chowk and other areas of the city. Councillor from Ward 38 Kuldeep Singh Bitta raised the demand before the House to take action against a contractor for making poor quality ATI and Daba roads in the ward. Councillor from Ward 36, Harwinder Singh Kaler said the Gill Road construction work had been delayed by the firm concerned, demanding it must be blacklisted.

MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal sought redressal of the stray cattle menace in the city.

Controversy over stalls on MC’s road

Seeking action, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi alleged that a contractor had allowed stalls on the MC’s road and also charged Rs 2.5 lakh from each stall in an unauthorised manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

2
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

3
Delhi

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

4
Punjab

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

5
Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

6
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urges people to refrain from leaking singer's unreleased songs, says 'don't put us through uncalled troubles'

8
Delhi

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

9
Business

51 per cent of daily Bitcoin volume on crypto exchanges fake: Report

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Top News

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 yrs ago

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victim’s trucking business and had feud with them

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them

The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...

NCB seizes Rs 120 cr worth drugs from Mumbai godown, arrests Air India ex-pilot

NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; Air India ex-pilot among 6 held

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...


Cities

View All

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Amritsar Health Department issues warning against adulterated food items

Fogging done in 12 wards of Amritsar daily: MC wing

Drone spotted at IB

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

DCW seeks action-taken report from police, KV in minor’s gangrape case

Kejriwal takes ‘love letter’ jibe at L-G

Pay Rs 10L to kin of two men who died cleaning sewer, DDA told

Anti-dust drive launched in Delhi, violations to invite fine up to Rs 5L

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Mittal appointed Parl committee member

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

Now, progressive farmers' videos to help tackle stubble-burning

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in city

De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in district

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners

Patiala: Model UN meet begins at YPS