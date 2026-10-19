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Home / Ludhiana / Amit Shah to celebrate Dussehra in Ludhiana during Punjab visit on October 20

Amit Shah to celebrate Dussehra in Ludhiana during Punjab visit on October 20

Amit Shah’s chartered plane is scheduled to land at Halwara Airport around 4:30 pm, from where he will proceed to Daresi Grounds in Ludhiana

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:12 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI file photo
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Ludhiana on Tuesday to celebrate Dussehra at Daresi Grounds. His chartered plane is scheduled to land at Halwara Airport around 4:30 pm, from where he will proceed to Daresi Grounds to participate in the famous Dussehra celebrations.

Confirming the development, BJP spokesperson Anil Sarin said the programme had been confirmed just a few minutes earlier.

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Shah will interact with the media at Halwara Airport at 5 pm before proceeding to Daresi Grounds. After attending the celebrations, he will return to Delhi the same evening.

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During his visit, the Home Minister will also meet with the families who have lost their kin to drug menace and trade.

Shah will be visiting Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur that have witnessed three drug-related deaths in recent days: the daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, the suicide of Gulzar Singh who had flagged rampant availability of synthetic drugs in the state in the presence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and the death of Bikramjit Singh of Gurdaspur.

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Shah’s visit has set alarm bells ringing among BJP leaders, with the party’s entire local and state leadership taking the visit seriously ahead of the Assembly elections. The visit is expected to hold considerable significance for the public, the party and its leaders.

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