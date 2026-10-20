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Home / Ludhiana / Amit Shah welcomes CBI probe into Jhota case, urges Punjab CM to hand over 2 more cases

Amit Shah welcomes CBI probe into Jhota case, urges Punjab CM to hand over 2 more cases

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:59 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering at Daresi ground in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Ludhiana on Tuesday to participate in the Dussehra celebrations at Daresi Ground, welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to hand over the probe into the Parvinder Singh Jhota case to the CBI.

He also advised the Chief Minister to hand over the other two cases involving the deaths of Gulzar Singh and Bikramjit Singh to the CBI for investigation. Shah said the government would ensure that the culprits were apprehended and punished in the shortest possible time.

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Shah said that instead of taking action against the drug menace in Punjab, the AAP government was busy blaming the Centre, despite the fact that large quantities of drugs had been seized at ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

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He said the government was committed to curbing the drug menace by December 2029 and once again assured the people of Punjab that he would fulfil this promise.

He said the dream of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) would be realised only when the country became drug-free.

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Shah also visited Daresi Ground and participated in the Dussehra celebrations. He praised the Ram Leela Committee for carrying forward the tradition of celebrating Dussehra for so many years.

“If anyone wants to witness the real Ravan Dahan, they should come to Daresi,” Shah said. He set the effigy of Ravana ablaze using a remote control.

“We will eradicate the drug menace from the country by December 2029. The BJP fulfils every promise it makes,” Shah asserted.

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