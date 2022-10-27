Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Sahibzada Ajit Singh House lifted the overall championship trophy in the 17th annual inter-house sports meet of Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ladian Kalan, held on Wednesday. Sahibzada Fateh Singh House was declared the runners-up. A large number of students representing four houses namely Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, took part in different track and field events besides gatka competition and fun games. Harminder Singh, president, Amrit Educational Society, was the chief guest on the occasion. Jaskaran Kaur and Navjot Singh, principal and director, respectively, of the academy congratulated the winners and thanked the chief guest. oc

Vallabh Jain student wins medal

A state-level judo tournament "Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan" was held at Guru Nanak Stadium, here, in which Himanshu, a BBA 1st year student of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, has brought laurels to the college by winning bronze medal. He had earlier won a silver medal at district-level games. Dr Sandeep Kumar, Principal of the college, congratulated him for his success and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.