Amrit Station Yojna: Railway station revamp project inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

The work under the project Amrit Station Yojna was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. A function was organised at the Ludhiana railway station and the project was formally inaugurated by Union Minister Som Parkash.

The Ludhiana railway station is one among total 508 railway stations across the country, which were virtually inaugurated under Amrit Station Yojna by PM Modi today.

All these railway stations are be redeveloped, leading to a significant transformation of rail infrastructure in India. Apart from Ludhiana, 22 other railway stations are being redeveloped in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Som Parkash said the work of redevelopment of 508 railway stations was inaugurated today and Rs 400 crore will be spent on the same. Passengers will now get airport like facilities at railway stations.

“The public will now get digital facilities at railway stations. Under this project, facility to enter railway station from both side will be there. The facility of lifts and escalator will be there. New residential quarters for employees, green plaza gardens, commercial area and new look to the platforms will be given under the project. Extra night vision cameras will also be installed for extra safety. All these stations will be ready by 2025,” he said.

MP Sanjeev Arora who also attended virtual foundation stone laying ceremony said the railway station after redevelopment will not be less than an airport as it will have the same facilities as that of an airport.

On the occasion, Arora distributed certificates to schoolchildren who won prizes in essay competition.

