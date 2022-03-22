Amritpal, Kishan bag silver medals in athletics

Ludhiana, March 21
Amritpal Singh and Kishan Lal Sonkar, both trainees of coach Sanjiv Sharma at Guru Nanak Stadium Athletics Coaching Centre, Ludhiana, run by the Punjab Sports Department, made their presence felt in the 97th Senior Open Punjab Athletics Championship, held at Punjabi University, Patiala, on March 19 and 20.
Amritpal finished as first runner-up and secured silver medal in the 3,000 metre steeple chase event whereas Kishan Lal secured silver medal in the 5,000 metre race.
It was the maiden achievement for Amritpal in the state championship. Earlier, he won silver medal in the Panjab University, Chandigarh Inter-College Athletics Meet.
Kishan Lal had won silver medal in 2,000 metre steeple chase in the U-18 age group of the Open Punjab Athletics Meet in 2000. —
