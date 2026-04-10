Amritpal Mehron’s arrest: Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’s kin demand conclusive end to case

Ten months after the brutal murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, the key accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, has been brought back from Dubai by the investigating police in Bathinda.

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Showing satisfaction over functioning of the investigating police, kin of the deceased influencer have urged the administration to take the case to a conclusive end.

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“We are proud of and grateful to the police for bringing the key accused to Punjab. We demand that all the accused should be punished according to the law,” said Anil, the victim’s brother. He added that the incident had almost ruined the family.

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“Our mother has been bedridden following the murder. We hope her condition improves once justice is delivered,” he said.

He also expressed concern over attempts by several radical elements to glorify Mehron by displaying his flexes and posters last year.

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Meanwhile, the local administration has announced that no one will be allowed to project Mehron as a hero.

The influencer’s social media account has seen a hike of 80,000 followers after her last post on June 9, 2025. Presently, her account has 4,61,000 followers and 1,300 posts, with comments still pouring in. She had 3.81 lakh followers before her murder last year.