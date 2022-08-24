Amritsar IED case: Man who supplied SIM card to suspect nabbed

Ludhiana, August 23
The crime branch of the Ludhiana police today nabbed a city-based man who had supplied a SIM card to one of the suspects who planted improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of a police official in Amritsar.
The suspect has been identified as Bavneet Singh (32), aka Micky, of Jawaddi Kalan.
Crime branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, the crime branch and the Dugri police conducted a raid at the specific place near Jawaddi park and nabbed the suspect.
He had bought a SIM card from Harminder Singh of Jawaddi village and handed over the same to Fatehdeep Singh, one of the suspects in the Amritsar IED-planting case.
The suspect also has a criminal past as four cases, including attempt to murder and drug smuggling, were already registered against him at police stations in Ludhiana.
