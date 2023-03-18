Amritsar-Jaynagar train cancelled

Ludhiana, March 17
The Railways has cancelled 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Special Express that had already been notified for journey commencing on March 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31; April 2, 4 ,7 and 9.
Earlier, its corresponding train 04652 was scheduled to be run via diverted route on these dates.
However, now it has been decided that 04652 Amritsar- Jaynagar Special Express will also remain cancelled on March 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31; April 2, 5, 7 and 9.
