Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 22

The Northern Railways have announced the partial restoration of the 12317/18 Kolkata-Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express which was cancelled along with many other long-route trains for the period December 2022-January 2023 due to foggy weather.

According to railway officials, train number 12317 would run from Kolkata on December 25 and 28, January 1, 4 and 8 (2023) while the corresponding train number 12318 would operate from Amritsar on December 27 and 30, January 3, 6 and 10.

Further, railways have notified that due to the non-interlocking work in connection with patch doubling between Sugauli-Majhaulia stations in Samastipur division, the following trains shall be temporarily diverted via an alternate route for part of the journey: 15211/12 Darbhanga-Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express (Dec 24, 26), 15653/54 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Amarnath Express (Dec 21, 23), 15655/56 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Express (Dec 21, 25), 22551/52 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City-Darbhanga Antyodaya Express (Dec 24, 25).

Meanwhile, Northern Railway authorities have decided to attach additional coaches to some long-route trains on a permanent basis to increase their passenger-carrying capacity for the convenience of travellers.

The trains to be provided additional coaches include 12045/46 New Delhi-Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, 12407/08 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karambhoomi Express, 22401/02 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi-Delhi SR Duronto Express, 12053/54 Haridwar-Amritsar-Haridwar Janshatabdi Express, 14611/12 Ghazipur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ghazipur Express, 12237/37 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express, 14645/46 Jaisalmer-Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer Shalimar Express, 14661/62 Barmer-Jammu Tawi-Barmer Express, 14649/50 Jaynagar-Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu-Yamuna Express and 14673/74 Jaynagar-Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express.