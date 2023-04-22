Amritsar man held with 165-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police arrested a man and seized 165 gm of heroin from his possession on Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Ajnala in Amritsar district.

DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.

The officials said the police party, led by the anti-narcotics cell in-charge Inspector Jasvir Singh, was conducting a routine patrolling near Jalandhar Bypass where on suspicion a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking. The suspect initially tried to flee the place but he was chased down by the police.

During frisking, 165 gm of heroin was seized from him.

During preliminary questioning, the man told the police that he was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought from court so that his links could be identified and more arrests be made in the case, they said.

The officials said those who had been buying drugs from the suspect would also face legal action.