Amyable? Not really!
Amyable? Not really!

Made In Heaven-fame Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju plays Amy in Kankhajura, the Indian version of Israeli show Magpie
Mona
Updated At : 07:08 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju wears many hats. A doctor by training, she loves to sing, paint, travel, write and, of course, act! The actress, who found fame with OTT shows such as Made In Heaven and Rainbow Rishta, will soon be seen in another ambitious series, Kankhajura. A psychological thriller, it has Trinetra slipping comfortably into the shoes of Amy, a multi-layered character. The show is based on the Israeli series, Magpie. Trinetra watched the original show as part of her preparation for the role. “I found the script very interesting, all the characters layered. It was suspenseful, keeping one on the edge of their seat.”

