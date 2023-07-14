Angad Dev Colony residents complain of contaminated water supply by MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

Amid the ongoing work to repair the collapsed brick-made sewer line that has caused a big road portion caved in on ATI Road a week ago, the residents of Guru Angad Dev Colony, Gurpal Nagar, and few others now complained of contaminated water supply. It is learned that MC has blocked the main sewerage line for repair of damaged portion. Thereafter, the sewage was allegedly getting mixed in water supply line in the affected areas, the residents said.

A resident Karan Jain said that they were getting the contaminated water supply at Guru Angad Dev Colony. It seems the sewage was getting mixed in the water supply line. The contaminated water was stinking today. He demanded from the MC to provide safe drinking water supply in the area.

The residents told that they were forced to purchase mineral water bottles from the market due to the contaminated water supply. They said the MC must take necessary measures to provide safe drinking water supply in the affected areas.

It is required to mention that a big portion of road caved in on ATI Road a week ago. Initially, the caved-in portion was looking small but a crater was later found 20-feet-deep where MC’s brick sewerage line had collapsed.

MC’s Executive Engineer Parshotam said work was underway to repair the damaged line. The main sewerage line was blocked due to ongoing repair work and its functioning will be restored at the earliest. After receiving complaints of contaminated water supply, water tankers were rushed in the affected areas.