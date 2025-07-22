Anganwadi workers hold protest

The real time tracking system under Poshan Tracker mechanism of nutrients distributed among beneficiaries has not gone down well with Anganwadi workers and helpers of the region.

A group of activists of Anganwadi Mulazim Union (CITU) led by Subash Rani protested against the Child Development Project Officer here after they were issued notices for not following the new instruction for tracking the supply of nutrients among beneficiaries.

Activists argued that majority of beneficiaries or their guardians receiving nutrients did not have mobile phones on which the OTP could be generated.