Home / Ludhiana / Anganwadi workers hold protest

Anganwadi workers hold protest

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:58 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Anganwadi workers stage a protest in Ludhiana.
The real time tracking system under Poshan Tracker mechanism of nutrients distributed among beneficiaries has not gone down well with Anganwadi workers and helpers of the region.

A group of activists of Anganwadi Mulazim Union (CITU) led by Subash Rani protested against the Child Development Project Officer here after they were issued notices for not following the new instruction for tracking the supply of nutrients among beneficiaries.

Activists argued that majority of beneficiaries or their guardians receiving nutrients did not have mobile phones on which the OTP could be generated.

