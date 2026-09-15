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Home / Ludhiana / Anganwadi workers oppose ration card verification duty

Anganwadi workers oppose ration card verification duty

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Anganwadi Mulazam Union Punjab, Ludhiana unit, has opposed the proposal to assign anganwadi workers the task of verifying blue ration cards, saying that the additional duty would further increase their workload. A delegation of the union, led by district president Subhash Rani, met district programme officer Gurmeet Singh today and raised the issue.

The union said anganwadi workers and helpers were already handling a large number of department responsibilities and should not be burdened with work unrelated to their regular duties. It demanded that they should not be assigned the duty of ration card verification, checking applications for new ration cards or adding members to existing cards. The union also sought an end to the alleged pressure being put on workers at the field level.

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Subhash Rani said the delegation discussed the workers’ workload, additional responsibilities and other issues with the district programme officer. The union maintained that instructions had been issued by the government and the Director of Social Security, Women and Child Development regarding not assigning additional duties to anganwadi workers. Despite this, the union alleged that pressure was still being put on workers by officials at the district and block levels.

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The union warned that it would be forced to launch an agitation if the additional duties were not withdrawn. It said any consequences arising from such a protest would be the responsibility of the Punjab Government. District general secretary Bhinder Kaur, cashier Surjit Kaur, press secretary Anju Mehta and district vice-president Asha Rani were also present at the meeting.

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