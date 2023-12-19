Anganwadi workers to hold protest from December 23

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

The Anganwadi Mazdoor Union Ludhiana District held its convention here today. The workers gathered and have now decided to hold protests and gheraos outside the residences of MPs from December 23-30.

The convention was attended by the workers from several districts of the state, including Moga, Malerkotla, Sangrur and Ludhiana.

The members said that two months had passed since the Apex court passed the verdict in their favour. “But the governments have failed to implement the said orders. Our dearness allowance, gratuity etc, nothing has been given to us. To protest against the delay on the part of the government, we have been forced to adopt the path of agitation,” said the Anganwadi workers.